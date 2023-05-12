ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter holds annual Gala

Whitesboro, N.Y.-- The ARC Oneida-Lewis chapter held their annual gala at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro Friday evening.
It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID pandemic. The event is one of the largest fundraisers for the organization, which serves over 1,400 people in Oneida and Lewis counties. Many baskets were up for raffle as well as signed sports memorabilia up for silent auction. The F.X.-Matt Brewing Company was honored at this year's event for their contributions to the chapter's community.
"For the last 40 years, we have had an amazing partnership with Matt's Brewery being able to provide employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. We do a lot of packaging and assembling for them and for their brewery and we're excited to be able to honor them," said Karen Korotzer, CEO of ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter.
You can find more information about the services and programs provided by ARC Oneida-Lewis on their website.