Archaeologists to 'dig in' at Rome's Fort Bull in 2023

ROME, N.Y.—Archaeologists will be digging into history in Rome next year, thanks to a grant from the National Park Service. The Rome Historical Society, in partnership with Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility, received the $71,000 grant to continue studying the site of the French and Indian War-Era Fort Bull and Fort Wood Creek.
This will be the second study done of the site. The first study, which began in 2018, saw the discovery of several artifacts from the original fort, including charred wood planks, musket balls and grenade fragments.
According to the Historical Society’s director Arthur Simmons, the hope is to learn more about the fort that stood there 200 years ago.
"Based on the material we found here in 2019 and 2020, we hope to further confirm that we are indeed on the battlefield and also try to identify the boundaries of the original Fort Bull" Simmons said.
Fort Bull was a British fort constructed in 1755 to protect supply lines to fort Oswego during the French and Indian war. The fort was attacked by the French and destroyed in 1756.