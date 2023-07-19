Are Wildfires Affecting the Birds in Our Area? State DEC Weighs In

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- Canadian wildfires have been burning for weeks, and the smoke from these fires has been making air quality in this area unhealthy at times.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation weighed in on whether birds are affected by the smoke in the air.

They said that according to the National Audubon Society, "while many birds may be able to avoid fires and smoke pollution by simply flying away, weaker birds may be unable to escape."

More from the DEC: "Like humans, researchers have also found that particulate matter in smoke may damage animal lung tissue, leaving these creatures prone to possible deadly respiratory infections. But it is not all bad. Many bird species have evolved with fire and benefit from the conditions that follow as new growth in a burn area develops."

The DEC lists a few ways that humans can help birds experiencing the effects of wildfires:

Provide water via bird baths for thirsty birds to drink and bathe in.

Look out for sick or injured birds. If a bird is in noticeable distress, call your local wildlife rehabilitation center to seek advice.

Another interesting look into the effects of a burned landscape on birds was conducted by the National Audubon Society, the source quoted above by the DEC.

Here's the surprising answer from the Audubon website from a 2020 article.

More from the National Audubon Society: "How do wildfires affect habitat, and do any birds benefit from blazes? A little disturbance is a good thing for many species. In the dry, mixed-conifer forests Saab studies, most wildfires—even intense ones—burn unevenly, leaving behind a mosaic of habitat patches. “Fire definitely benefits a lot of bird species,” Saab says. “It’s not all doom and gloom.” For a Black-backed Woodpecker, for example, a newly burned forest provides a smorgasbord. Bark- and wood-boring beetles arrive in droves and lay eggs in charred trees; woodpeckers feast when they reach the larval stage. There’s often an influx of other bugs, too, which draws aerial insectivores like Dusky Flycatchers and Mountain Bluebirds that hunt for midair meals in the new forest openings created by fire, Saab says. The patchwork of post-fire habitats also suits White-headed Woodpeckers and other species that nest in open areas but forage in unburned surrounding forests. Other birds benefit from fires over the longer term. Kirtland’s Warbler, for instance, nests only in the fire-dependent jack pine forests of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ontario. Jack pine cones are sealed tight with resin until fire opens them up, releasing the seeds and generating new warbler habitat. Red-headed Woodpeckers, which nest in the high limbs of dead trees, can see a local population boom after a fire devastates a patch of forest. Blazes aren’t a boon for all avian species. Wildfire forces those that dwell in old-growth forests—including Pileated Woodpeckers, Townsend’s Warblers, and Golden-crowned Kinglets—to go in search of new places to nest and forage. It also poses a serious risk to a bird that faces plenty of other threats: the Greater Sage-Grouse. Fire in the sagebrush ecosystem—upon which this iconic species depends—often gives invasive plants such as cheatgrass and juniper a leg up on slower-growing sage, and they provide fuel for future fires."

"The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow, throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation," according the organization's website.