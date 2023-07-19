Are Wildfires Affecting the Birds in Our Area? State DEC Weighs In

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- Canadian wildfires have been burning for weeks, and the smoke from these fires has been making air quality in this area unhealthy at times.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation weighed in on whether birds are affected by the smoke in the air.
They said that according to the National Audubon Society, "while many birds may be able to avoid fires and smoke pollution by simply flying away, weaker birds may be unable to escape."
The DEC lists a few ways that humans can help birds experiencing the effects of wildfires:
Provide water via bird baths for thirsty birds to drink and bathe in.
Look out for sick or injured birds. If a bird is in noticeable distress, call your local wildlife rehabilitation center to seek advice.
Another interesting look into the effects of a burned landscape on birds was conducted by the National Audubon Society, the source quoted above by the DEC.
Here's the surprising answer from the Audubon website from a 2020 article.
