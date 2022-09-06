Area students start new year with new COVID guidelines

Utica, N.Y.-- For many students boarding school busses on Tuesday morning, it marks the first time since they've been in school without having to wear a mask. That's because new state guidelines released last week eliminated several COVID-era guidelines, including masking. It was welcome news to New Hartford parent Lauren Taylor, who said she had no concerns about her kids not wearing masks.
"At this point no, just excited for them to be back in their schools with their teachers and friends and have a typical school year" Taylor said.
The news was also welcomed by Utica City School district superintendent Bruce Karam, who said that not having masks required marks the start of a new chapter for students.
“I think it's due. Between the vaccinations and people already having COVID, I think with that immunity and those factors now, where a couple years ago that wasn't the case, I think yes, this a good time for children and yes, even adults to get back to their normal lives" Karam said.
Masks weren't the only restriction lifted by the new state guidelines. Under the new state guidelines, students will no longer have to test to stay if they've been exposed. Additionally, children and adults who have been exposed will no longer be required to quarantine unless they are in a high-risk setting. Districts will also no longer be required to report COVID cases to the state report card. Karam says this will make things much easier in the district.
"When you don't have to social distance, even wearing a facial covering every day, all this I think inhibited the learning process and also had to change the way we did things geometrically. So, yeah, I do believe this is a positive step in a right direction." Karam said.