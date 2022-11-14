 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Arizona Tacos in Rome named Chamber Member of the Week

  • 0
Arizona Tacos

Pictured L/R: Bruce Hairston, member of the Chamber’s Membership Committee, Raul and Ashley Parra, owners of Arizona Tacos, and Greg Mattacola-Chamber First Vice Chairman presenting the congratulatory certificate to Ashley. 

 By: Rome Chamber

ROME, N.Y. -- Arizona Tacos in Rome, was announced the Rome Chamber Member of the Week, Monday.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the location on West Dominick Street to congratulate the business on the recognition. 

Arizona Tacos is a family-owned business that offers authentic Mexican food complete with tortillas that come from Arizona. They also offer a few different Agua Fresca drinks.

To place an order with the restaurant you can go in person to 515 West Dominick Street or order online at their website

Recommended for you