Arizona Tacos in Rome named Chamber Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Arizona Tacos in Rome, was announced the Rome Chamber Member of the Week, Monday.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the location on West Dominick Street to congratulate the business on the recognition.
Arizona Tacos is a family-owned business that offers authentic Mexican food complete with tortillas that come from Arizona. They also offer a few different Agua Fresca drinks.
To place an order with the restaurant you can go in person to 515 West Dominick Street or order online at their website.