Arrest for Welfare Fraud in Herkimer County

ILION, N.Y. -- An Ilion woman is facing charges after police say she committed welfare fraud.

30-year-old Ashley Julien is charged with welfare fraud and grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.

Herkimer Country Sheriff's Officials say Julien received more than $6,500 in benefits she wasn't entitled to over a 12-month period.

According to police, "Julien was processed on the charges and arraigned in the City of Little Falls Court in front of Judge Brinski. Julien was released on her own recognizance with orders to return at a later date."

Herkimer County Sheriff Office Welfare Fraud Unit was assisted by the Herkimer County Department of Social Services.