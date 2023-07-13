Arrest for Welfare Fraud in Herkimer County

ILION, N.Y. -- An Ilion woman is facing charges after police say she committed welfare fraud.
30-year-old Ashley Julien is charged with welfare fraud and grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.
Herkimer Country Sheriff's Officials say Julien received more than $6,500 in benefits she wasn't entitled to over a 12-month period.
Herkimer County Sheriff Office Welfare Fraud Unit was assisted by the Herkimer County Department of Social Services.
