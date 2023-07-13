 Skip to main content
Arrest for Welfare Fraud in Herkimer County

  • Updated
Arrest

ILION, N.Y. -- An Ilion woman is facing charges after police say she committed welfare fraud.

30-year-old Ashley Julien is charged with welfare fraud and grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.

Herkimer Country Sheriff's Officials say Julien received more than $6,500 in benefits she wasn't entitled to over a 12-month period.

Herkimer County Sheriff Office Welfare Fraud Unit was assisted by the Herkimer County Department of Social Services. 

