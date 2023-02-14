Arrest is made in abuse of Miracle the dog

Mohawk, N.Y. -- NEWSChannel 2 has learned that an arrest has been made in the abuse of Miracle the pit bull.
Rob Schrader, President of the Herkimer County Humane Society confirms an arrest and said he will be asking for the strongest penalty, not only monetary, but jail time as well.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to NY State Police for the name of the suspect and charges. We are still waiting to hear back.
Miracle was dumped in the parking lot of the Herkimer County Humane Society on one of the coldest nights of the season.
She is now paired with a foster family as she heals from her wounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for the lastest information.