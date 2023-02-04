 Skip to main content
Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 

37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV. 

Thompson was taken into custody just before noon Saturday after he was spotted by officers. While searching Thompson, officers found a large amount of suspected cocaine in his possession. Thompson has been charged with robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Utica Police are still trying to locate the white SUV and person driving it. If you have any information, you're asked to call the department at (315) 223-3510. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Tipline by calling 1-866-730-8477 or through their website at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

