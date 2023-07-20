Arrests Made in Memorial Day Weekend Headstone 'Desecration'

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO
CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA
ONONDAGA SCHUYLER SENECA
STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS
YATES
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA
BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA WYOMING
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.
MOHAWK, N.Y. -- After a long investigation, police have charged four juveniles for the damage done on Memorial Day weekend to numerous headstones and memorials in Mohawk Cemetery on Columbia Street in Mohawk.
Police said that the people allegedly responsible for the headstone damage continued through the Village damaging other public property and personal property at a local business.
The Mohawk Police Department found the four juveniles were from Herkimer.
According to police, all four are/will be charged with cemetery desecration, criminal tampering and criminal mischief.