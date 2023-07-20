 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Arrests Made in Memorial Day Weekend Headstone 'Desecration'

  • Updated
  • 0
Headstone

AP

MOHAWK, N.Y. -- After a long investigation, police have charged four juveniles for the damage done on Memorial Day weekend to numerous headstones and memorials in Mohawk Cemetery on Columbia Street in Mohawk. 

Police said that the people allegedly responsible for the headstone damage continued through the Village damaging other public property and personal property at a local business. 

The Mohawk Police Department found the four juveniles were from Herkimer.

According to police, all four are/will be charged with cemetery desecration, criminal tampering and criminal mischief. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you