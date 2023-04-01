Art in Bloom brings floral perspective to works on display at Munson

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Art in Bloom is an exhibit that happens every other year at Munson in Utica.
Florists chosen ahead of time bring their perspective on the chosen works of art, which are already on display at Munson.
Featured at Munson this weekend are 15 floral arrangements made by artists, professional florists, novice florists, farms, green houses, and artists who simply appreciate flowers.
To take the self-guided tour, you will begin by taking the elevator to 2G inside Munson.
Pick up a ballot at the Museum Shop or reception desk and vote for your favorite floral design. People's Choice ribbons will be awarded on Sunday.
Hours for the display are Saturday 10 am - 5 pm and Sunday Noon - 5 pm.