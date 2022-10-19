Art project in the Adirondack Region promotes housing alternatives

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. – To promote affordable and sustainable housing alternatives for potential homeowners in the Adirondack region, the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA), the Cooperative Development Institute (CDI) and local arts groups, are inviting community members to participate in an art project that will explore housing solutions.
Participants of all ages are invited to create a dream house out of available materials, provided by ADK ArtRise. The event will be held on Oct. 23 Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the studios Main Street location. Participants can make their project at home if they wish.
The BluSeed Studio will be displaying housing related pieces as well as the Saranac Lake Free Library who will be displaying books related to housing, homelessness and the community.
“Housing co-ops, like the one currently being developed in Lake Placid, provide a sustainable option for local's who are eager to own a home but are priced out of the market,” ANCA’s Entrepreneurial Economy Program Director, Danielle Delaini said.
ANCA’s housing initiative was designed to connect local residents with resources through CDI and provide support for the development of co-ops like the one in Lake Placid.
All opportunities to participate and work with this project are free and open to the public. And there is still time to join the steering committee for the Lake Placid project. Its first meeting isn’t until Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
For more information on the project you can visit the ADK ArtRise website.