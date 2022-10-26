As the weather gets colder, the DOH warns the public of rising respiratory infections

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, the steps the New York State Department of Health (DOH) is taking to educate the public on respiratory infections, like Flu and Covid which are on the rise.
Since the weather has changed and many people are spending more time indoors, these illnesses are affecting more and more people.
"We are not backing down in our fight against deadly respiratory illnesses — we have been preparing for the winter, and we are ready. New York State is taking action to guide to hospitals and local health departments to ensure that we keep New Yorkers safe and healthy. Our best shot at protecting ourselves and fellow New Yorkers from respiratory illnesses continues to be getting vaccinated, staying up to date on boosters, and practicing good hygiene," Hochul said.
To best protect yourself, from a respiratory virus like these, is to receive your annual vaccines and boosters, practice social distancing, wear masks while in crowds and wash your hands frequently.
The Vaccine is available to anyone six months or older. It is also recommended for anyone with a higher risk of complication such as those with a chronic disease, young children, and those who are pregnant.
If you are sick and experiencing symptoms of a respiratory virus, call your doctor.