Assemblywoman Marianne Butenschoen Holds Annual Oneida County Farm Tour

UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Butenschoen is hosting her annual Oneida County Farm Tour throughout the 119th Assembly District today.
Co-sponsors of this event include Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, Assemblymember Donna Lupardo, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Oneida County Farm Bureau and New York State Farm Bureau.
The event brings many of Buttenschon's Assembly colleagues from Brookyln to Buffalo here to Central New York to witness firsthand what farmers do for us on a daily basis.
She began her tour at Delta Glen Maple in Westernville. She then traveled to VanLieshoust Farm in Stittville, DiNitto Farms in Marcy, Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses in Marcy and Buttenschon Tree Farm in Marcy for a reception.