Attempt to Stop Electric Scooter Rider Leaves Officer Injured

ROME, N.Y. -- According to the Rome Police Department, officers tried to stop an electric scooter user at the intersection of North Madison and West Dominick streets.
Police said that John L. Smith, 37, was operating the scooter.
"Officers attempted to stop Smith following a suspicious activity investigation conducted in conjunction with the Special Investigations Unit," RPD said.
Smith then fled officers while on the scooter, later discarding it, to flee on foot.
"Patrolman Zonnevylle pursued Smith on foot, gaining control of him in the 400 block of Erie Boulevard West. While detaining Smith, Patrolman Zonnevylle incurred an injury to the area of his right eye," RPD said.
The injury did require medical attention.
Police also said that "it is believed that during the pursuit Smith ingested an unknown quantity of narcotics. As a result, Smith was treated at the hospital and released to the custody of the Rome Police Department."
Smith is being charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence, failure to keep right and use of coasters, skates and similar devices (which is a Rome City code).
Smith was arraigned in Rome City Court last Friday.