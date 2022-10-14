Authorities ask for help locating missing dog, "Chunk Norris," after accident

MARCY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a nine month old Bernadoodle, that took off after a car crash Thursday night, in Marcy.
Mitchell Clark, 39, of Remsen, according to sheriff's deputies, was driving a pickup truck on Trenton Road in Marcy and lost control, crossing the center line.
They say, Clark crashed into a Jeep driven by David Hooker, 39, of Trenton. Clark's Jeep rolled and landed on the roof. Hooker's vehicle spun and ended up at a guiderail.
Hooker was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment and Clark was ticketed.
Hooker's dog, a 9-month-old Bernadoodle named, Chunk Norris fled the scene in the collision. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who locates Chunk Norris to call them. They are told the dog is friendly with people and with children.
The number to call if you locate Chunk Norris is 315.736.0141.
*Update, Chunk Norris has been found!*