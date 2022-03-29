Authorities investigating a one-car fatal accident in Annsville

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – Authorities are investigating a one-car fatal crash on Ranney Road in Annsville.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the crash happened just after 2 p.m.
A 2014 Jeep Compass driven by 92 year-old Stanley Gleason of Taberg, struck a tree off the shoulder of the road. Gleason was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 91 year-old Phyllis Wilson, also of Taberg, was flown by Mercy Flight to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
At this time, the investigation is still on going in an attempt to determine what caused Gleason's vehicle to exit the roadway.