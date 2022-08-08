Authorities investigating after female remains found in Morris

MORRIS, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play.
The Otsego County district attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something.
The DA says it appears the remains have been there for approximately two months.
There are no reports of any local missing women during that timeframe.
The DA is waiting on DNA results and the final autopsy report before releasing more details.