Authorities resume search at site of possible drowning along Mohawk River

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica police and fire crews along with members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were on the scene of a possible drowning off Leland Avenue on Wednesday.
Authorities were called to the scene following a report of someone going into the Mohawk River shortly before 6 p.m.
The search resumed Thursday morning with Oneida County Dive Team joining the effort. The sheriff's office is also using drones to assist with the search.
Limited details are available at this time but this story will be updated when more information is released.