Authorities search for missing teen girl from Vernon

  • Updated
  • 0

VERNON, N.Y. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen girl who ran away from home earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Lilly A. Salisbury, of Vernon, was last seen on Tuesday, May 3, around 6 p.m. 

She was reportedly on foot, heading westbound along Prospect Street in Vernon. 

Lilly A. Salisbury

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile: Lilly A. Salisbury, 14, of Vernon.

Lilly is described as a white female, who is around 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair. 

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and gray Champion brand sweatpants. 

Lilly A. Salisbury 2

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile: Lilly A. Salisbury, 14, of Vernon. (Older photo: Lilly now has red hair)

Anyone with information regarding Lilly's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141. 

