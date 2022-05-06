Authorities search for missing teen girl from Vernon

VERNON, N.Y. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen girl who ran away from home earlier this week.
According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Lilly A. Salisbury, of Vernon, was last seen on Tuesday, May 3, around 6 p.m.
She was reportedly on foot, heading westbound along Prospect Street in Vernon.
Lilly is described as a white female, who is around 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and gray Champion brand sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding Lilly's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141.