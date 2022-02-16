Authorities still trying to identify victim who died in Annsville house fire

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify the victim who died in a house fire in Annsville Tuesday.
Fire crews responded to the home on Gossner Road at 1:30 p.m. after a number of neighbors called 911. The fire team had to take a longer route to the scene because a bridge was out.
“We had to go around approximately 6 miles longer than a normal response due to a bridge being out from a flood last summer,” said Taberg Fire Chief Douglas Dean.
The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
“First arrival the house was fully involved with a partial collapse, heavy fire, it was deemed an external attack,” said Dean.
Sheriff Robert Maciol says human remains were found at the scene around 9 p.m., but authorities haven’t been able to make a positive ID. He said the victim’s dog also died in the fire.