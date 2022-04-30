Autism Walk raises funds and awareness

UTICA, NY - Carbone Athletics at The Fitness Mill and The Kelbeman Center teamed up Saturday for the annual Walk for Autism.
This is the second year in a row that the two have joined forces.
Friends and families of people with autism formed groups to walk laps around the Fitness Mill’s indoor track. Those who could not attend were able to participate virtually.
The goal of the event is to raise funds for the many programs the Kelberman Center provides, and to raise awareness of the disorder.
Autism is something that is present in many children and adults.
"We live in a society today where there's a lot of social media and bullying,” says Kelberman Center executive director Tara Costello.
“I think acceptance is very important. We're all different, and I think it's important for individuals to see that difference in everybody, and that it's ok to be different and have different ways to handle different things".
Once teams were done with their laps inside, there was plenty to do outside. Bounce-houses, face-painting, and food trucks were all there for everyone to enjoy.