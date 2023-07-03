Average Gas Prices In New York Down For Independence Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- The average price of gas in New York State is down just in time for the holiday week.
According to AAA Northeast's July 3 survey, gas prices across the nation have dropped just before the Fourth of July holiday.
The average price in New York state has dropped one cent from $3.69 to $3.68. While in Utica, the price is also down one cent from $3.78 to $3.77.
Although the New York prices are still above the national average, the average price in New York State is down $1.28 from July 4, 2022 ($4.81).