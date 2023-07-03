 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Average Gas Prices In New York Down For Independence Day

  • 0
Gas Prices Down

UTICA, N.Y. -- The average price of gas in New York State is down just in time for the holiday week.

According to AAA Northeast's July 3 survey, gas prices across the nation have dropped just before the Fourth of July holiday.

The average price in New York state has dropped one cent from $3.69 to $3.68. While in Utica, the price is also down one cent from $3.78 to $3.77.

Although the New York prices are still above the national average, the average price in New York State is down $1.28 from July 4, 2022 ($4.81).

Tags

Recommended for you