Baby formula shortage spurs action from Congress

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK... Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60 percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred. This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.