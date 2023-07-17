Back from the Wildfires: Local Forest Ranger Discusses Battling the Blaze in Canada

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- As smoke rolls back into our area this week, we are reminded of the Canadian wildfires that have been burning for weeks.

Back from fighting those wildfires is New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger Lincoln Hanno of the Herkimer and Lewis counties district.

This was Hanno's first out-of-state assignment, he said. He spent 14 days in Canada.

He was able to be a squad boss during this assignment, which he said was a very valuable experience to him.

"As well as seeing how other agencies operate on these large-scale fires," he said of his time in Quebec.

He talked about the terrain where he was fighting the blaze.

"Probably the one that was burned in my mind. Just being on the ground. We were in a river bottom. There were 900-foot cliffs just all the way around us. The country up there is pretty rugged. And I give the Canadian, the providence of Quebec, a lot of credit for the way they fight fire out there."

"It's very difficult terrain," he said. "Their helicopters are basically their taxis into the fire. There's no other way in. There are no roads in. Basically, it's pretty desolate in there," Hanno said.

Reflecting on his time in Canada, if something like this were to happen in the Adirondacks, Hanno said that they would need to rely on helicopters for water drops to fight the flames.

Hanno added that he works on the edge of the Adirondack Park, and the vegetation is somewhat similar to that of Canada.

"Spruce thicket after spruce thicket. Hard to even walk through" is how he explained the terrain.

"To save your fire fighters, if we had a big fire...we would have to use more aerial support like Bambi Buckets and our helicopters. It depends on where it is. If it's in the remote parts of the Adirondacks, more than likely, we would need to use helicopters," he said.

Hanno said that if given the opportunity again to fight fires in Canada, he would go.

"I look at it as, if we help them; they help us. So, if we ever have a really intense wildfire season, and we need help...sometimes we need more help. And we call upon them. They'll come help us if we help them. I think it's a good neighborly thing to do. I would definitely go again. ...It's also very valuable that we help each other out."

From the DEC: New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "No matter the crisis, DEC Forest Rangers are always ready to help. In this case, they spent 14 days in the middle of smoke and flames to help our neighbors and also New Yorkers suffering from poor air quality. I thank our experts in wildland firefighting and incident command for their continued dedication and sacrifice."

"4,000 fires have burned an estimated 23.7 million acres," a release stated.

Those who took part in fighting the fires were: