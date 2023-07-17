 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Bagg's Square Mile Kicks Off This Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

An initiative to get people out to historic Bagg's Square.

UTICA, N.Y. -- Break away from the daily grind this Saturday with a marked walk around historic Bagg's Square. 

Signs are set up along the Bagg's Square Mile right out front of the Oneida County Public Market.

The Bagg's Square Mile is a bit over a mile long, and the goal is for people to be just a little healthier.

"The idea that someone says you've just got to be more active, you've got to eat better to have a good healthy lifestyle...," Beth Irons, market manager, said.

"Sometimes, because daily life is so busy for most of us, there's constant commotion with kids and work and getting to work and getting home from work and social media and all that stuff. The idea of adding one more thing is just overwhelming... It's all about the idea that just getting up and being more active on any level is positive."

A map of the route of the walk is below.

Bagg's Square Mile Map

Submitted Photo

On July 22, SNAP-Ed will be giving guided walks at 10,11, and 12 p.m.

Brochures with the loop map, business highlights and a history of Bagg's Square Mile are available at the market or in the train station lobby. 

