Bagg's Square Mile Kicks Off This Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Break away from the daily grind this Saturday with a marked walk around historic Bagg's Square.
Signs are set up along the Bagg's Square Mile right out front of the Oneida County Public Market.
The Bagg's Square Mile is a bit over a mile long, and the goal is for people to be just a little healthier.
"The idea that someone says you've just got to be more active, you've got to eat better to have a good healthy lifestyle...," Beth Irons, market manager, said.
"Sometimes, because daily life is so busy for most of us, there's constant commotion with kids and work and getting to work and getting home from work and social media and all that stuff. The idea of adding one more thing is just overwhelming... It's all about the idea that just getting up and being more active on any level is positive."
A map of the route of the walk is below.
On July 22, SNAP-Ed will be giving guided walks at 10,11, and 12 p.m.
Brochures with the loop map, business highlights and a history of Bagg's Square Mile are available at the market or in the train station lobby.