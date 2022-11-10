Baldwinsville School Board votes to bring charges against superintendent, arrested for DWI

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville School Superintendent, Jason Thomson, is now facing disciplinary charges from the school after he was arrested for DWI back in October.
In a 7-1 vote the school board decided to bring those charges against Thomson, who was caught crowd surfing on video at the school's homecoming event. He was later that same night arrested for DWI. Some students from the school had also reported his behavior to school staff members.
The action by the board triggered a hearing and could lay the groundwork for terminating him.
Thomson was appointed superintendent in 2021. For now, he remains on paid leave with a salary of over $200,000.