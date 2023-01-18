Barneveld teenager to compete in 'Drive, Chip and Put' National Finals

BARNEVELD, N.Y. -- A Barneveld teenager has earned an opportunity to compete in the 'Drive, Chip and Put' National Finals at Augusta, one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world.
Jacob Olearczyk is one of 80 top performers. The event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on Apr. 2, the day before the Master's Tournament. The teen says his strongest skill is driving and he has a superstition, he won't change his glove in a tournament, even if it has holes in it. After watching the DCP finals last year, it inspired Olearczyk to get the Augusta National level, motivating him to try as hard as he can to get there.
The nationwide youth golf development initiative serves kids ages seven to 15 with the goal of inspiring a new generation of lifetime golfers.