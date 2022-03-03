Baseball fans weigh in on lockout

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WKTV) - Deputy baseball commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer plan to meet today to determine the next step in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the first two series of each team this season had been canceled.
Manfred said at that point, there would not be sufficient training time for March 31 openers.
The sides were still far apart on areas including the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries.
For baseball fans and people who make a living on business surrounding the game, these sticking points and cancelled games sour the mood.
In Cooperstown, the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, fans we spoke to are trying to continue to support a game they love, but their feelings are mixed.
Andy Cihicek, visiting from Omaha, Nebraska said, "I see it from both points of view, but I don't really agree with either side. I think it's kind of a greed issue."
Andrew Cox, also of Nebraska said, "It's a break in tradition and it's really hitting home where I grew up with the sport."
Cihicek says the sour taste for him started during the pandemic. "They had that little argument about how to play the shortened season and I just kind of lost respect for both parties because they both have plenty of money."
Businesses that rely on the sport, will also feel the financial pinch.
Clyde Sanders, who works at Mickey's Place in Cooperstown said, "They're all making enough money. They get enough money. Just play ball."
"It's not just them," Sanders said. "They are cutting people out of work, lots of people. And they're hurting businesses like this."
He recalls the MLB lockout back in 1995 that nearly put him out of businesses when he had his own store in Vermont.
" I had pre-ordered thousands of dollars worth of stuff," Sanders said. "As soon as they walked out, it was like snapping a light switch. Everyone was mad at baseball."
Fast forward to today. With no agreement in place, MLB will cancel regular season games because of a work stoppage for the first time since 1995.
Earlier this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, "The calendar dictates that we are not going to play the first two series of regular season and those games are officially cancelled."
Sanders said Wednesday, "I've already had several people here today, and they're upset. It depends on how long they stay locked out."
Sanders is referring to how much of an impact the lockout will have on business.
People who love baseball will still love baseball, but historically, the longer the lockout lasts, the longer it will take for fans to get over it.
"I'm the biggest baseball fan in the world," Sanders said. I wouldn't even look at a box score after they went back to work in '95. I was still mad."
As for Andy Cihicek from Omaha, he's disappointed, but is not letting that sour his first time visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
"I'm still going to enjoy this," he said. "This is all about the past and they're probably going to talk about '95. I'm pretty excited to go see this."