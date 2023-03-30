Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson follows another passion to Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - 2015 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Randy Johnson is used to being in Cooperstown to celebrate the game he spent over two decades playing at the major league level. However, on Opening Day for the MLB, Thursday, Johnson was at the home of baseball for a very different reason.
"The Big Unit" was at Fenimore Art Museum to help launch his first-ever solo photography exhibit, "Storytelling with Photographs," which opens to the public on Saturday and will be on display until September 17.
"This is my opening day right here," said Johnson. "I can't depict how excited I am to have my first photography exhibit here at this gallery in Cooperstown. It's like I never spent a day in college, or a day in the minor leagues. I went right to the major leagues, and I'm making my debut. For that, I'm grateful."
The exhibit includes pictures from Johnson's travels all over Africa, from Rwanda to Ethiopia, Tanzania, and more.
After retiring from the game after the 2009 season after 22 seasons with six different teams, Johnson switched his focus from "painting the corners" to a different type of artistry, returning to an old passion he developed in high school - and studied in college.
He's been traveling the world taking pictures, with an upcoming trip to Japan in April and another trek around Africa in August.
Johnson said he will be back in Cooperstown in July for Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend.
