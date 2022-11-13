Basement fire breaks out at East Utica restaurant

UTICA, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. According to the Utica Fire Department, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Europa restaurant. Smoke started to fill the restaurant, which was then evacuated. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.
They were able to find a small fire in the basement of the restaurant, which was quickly put out.
Damage was limited to the basement, however, power and gas has been disconnected from the building as a result of the fire.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.