Basketball Camp Offered Through Herkimer College

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer College will host a CO-ED basketball camp for kids this summer.
Beginning Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 2 in the College Physical Education Building, those ages 8-15 are invited to attend the camp.
There will be a pre-teen clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 8-13 and a JV clinic for ages 12-15 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. through these dates.
Parents are welcome to stay and watch throughout the whole session.
The camp will be led by Matt Lee, the head coach for the Herkimer Generals Men's basketball team.
Although all kids ages 8 to 15 are encouraged to sign up for the camp, some basketball experience is preferred for the JV session, Lee said.
The pre-teen clinic will focus on basic drills campers can use and work on outside of the camp, while also learning about the game, according to Lee.
The JV clinic will focus more on teaching kids strategies and becoming a better player. There will even be filmed competitions so that players can watch and look back on their playing and find ways to improve.
Lee said that getting kids involved in sports over the summer is great for their mental health, physical health, and it's a great way to keep them busy.
"Being active and learning new things is very important for growth in kids," Lee said.
Registration for the pre-teen clinic will take place on Monday, July 31 from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Physical Education building.
Registration for the JV clinic will take place from 12 to 12:30 p.m., also on that Monday.
The cost is $65 per person or $100 for two siblings. Venmo, cash and check are accepted.
Participants will need to fill out a wavier and hand it in at the start of classes.
The College is also offering a Generals Swim Club for ages 8 and up over the summer, along with a soccer camp in August.
Click here for the waiver form.
For additional information, contact Matt Lee at mattleebasketball@gmail.com or 315-534-3476.