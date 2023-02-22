 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds to 30 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Bassett Healthcare expands visitation hours

  • 0
Bassett Healthcare hospital entrance

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network has expanded its inpatient visitation hours at all of its inpatient and clinic locations across the region, including A.O. Fox Hospital, Bassett Medical Center, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital.

Visiting hours have been lengthened and will now run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Visitors have to be at least 12 years of age, only two are allowed with a patient at one time and visitors do have to limit the number of times they come and go in a day.

Some patients may also have a support person stay overnight. That person must be deemed by a patient's care team to be mentally necessary due to a patient's needs. Support persons have to be at least 18 years old.

Anyone who enters the building has to wear a mask during their entire visit and participate in screening procedures when arriving.

Recommended for you