Bassett Healthcare expands visitation hours

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network has expanded its inpatient visitation hours at all of its inpatient and clinic locations across the region, including A.O. Fox Hospital, Bassett Medical Center, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital.
Visiting hours have been lengthened and will now run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Visitors have to be at least 12 years of age, only two are allowed with a patient at one time and visitors do have to limit the number of times they come and go in a day.
Some patients may also have a support person stay overnight. That person must be deemed by a patient's care team to be mentally necessary due to a patient's needs. Support persons have to be at least 18 years old.
Anyone who enters the building has to wear a mask during their entire visit and participate in screening procedures when arriving.