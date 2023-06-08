Bassett Healthcare Network and Hartwick College Form Nursing Degree Incentive Program

Cooperstown, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network is announcing a new joint project with Hartwick College to provide Bassett employees pursing nursing with "substantial tuition discounts."
Hartwick College's Master of Science in Nursing Education, Certificate of Advanced Study in Nursing Education, and Accelerated BS in Nursing will be available to Bassett employees at a 30% tuition discount.
“We deeply appreciate our nurses and encourage them to expand their knowledge,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, President & CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “This partnership between Bassett Healthcare Network and Hartwick College provides a great incentive to members of the Bassett team interested in advancing their careers in nursing and nursing education and benefits our patients. We hope many will participate.”
This joint effort was created in part to tackle the nursing shortage happening in rural areas. According to Hannover Research (2018), “Faculty shortages severely limit nursing schools’ abilities to accommodate incoming students and thousands of qualified applicants are turned away from both baccalaureate and graduate programs. This places additional strain on the healthcare field where demand for professional registered nurses continued to grow.”