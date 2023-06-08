 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Bassett Healthcare Network and Hartwick College Form Nursing Degree Incentive Program

  • 0
Bassett Healthcare Network and Hartwick College

Cooperstown, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network is announcing a new joint project with Hartwick College to provide Bassett employees pursing nursing with "substantial tuition discounts."

Hartwick College's Master of Science in Nursing Education, Certificate of Advanced Study in Nursing Education, and Accelerated BS in Nursing will be available to Bassett employees at a 30% tuition discount.

“We deeply appreciate our nurses and encourage them to expand their knowledge,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, President & CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “This partnership between Bassett Healthcare Network and Hartwick College provides a great incentive to members of the Bassett team interested in advancing their careers in nursing and nursing education and benefits our patients. We hope many will participate.”

This joint effort was created in part to tackle the nursing shortage happening in rural areas. According to Hannover Research (2018), “Faculty shortages severely limit nursing schools’ abilities to accommodate incoming students and thousands of qualified applicants are turned away from both baccalaureate and graduate programs. This places additional strain on the healthcare field where demand for professional registered nurses continued to grow.”

Recommended for you