Bassett Healthcare Network announces a scam targeting medical practitioners

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare has announced they are aware of a scam that has been targeting medical practitioners. The scams have been through telephone and email and the public is also urged to be on alert for any suspicious messages from these scammers.
They are posing as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation Agents (FBI). They then ask to speak with the victim about an on-going investigation regarding their medical license. They may even go so far as to suggest that there is a warrant out for the arrest of the person who receives the call. The scammer then, attempts to get money.
“DEA and FBI personnel will never contact medical practitioners or members of the public by telephone or email to demand money or any other form of payment, nor to request any personal or sensitive information,” a statement from Bassett Health Care Network, said.
If you receive any calls or emails that reflect this information Basset says, you should not respond and hang-up. If you have already received a call or email like this you should, contact your local police department, file a complaint on the FBI website, call the federal trade commission, change all passwords, call your banks and activate a credit freeze, call your identity protection service if you subscribe to one, call your insurance company and seek advice from your personal attorneys and accountants.
You do not need to do all these things listed but, it is important to take some of these steps to protect yourself.