Bassett Healthcare Network warns of scam targeting medical practitioners

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare is warning of a scam that has been targeting medical practitioners. The scams have been through telephone and email and the public is also urged to be on alert for any suspicious messages.
The scammers are posing as agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to officials at Bassett, the scammers ask to speak with the practitioners about an ongoing investigation regarding their medical license. They may even go so far as to suggest that there is a warrant out for the arrest of the person who receives the call. The scammer then attempts to get money.
A statement released by Bassett reads, in part:
“DEA and FBI personnel will never contact medical practitioners or members of the public by telephone or email to demand money or any other form of payment, nor to request any personal or sensitive information."
If you receive any calls or emails that reflect this information Basset says, you should not respond and hang up.
Bassett officials say anyone who receives a call or email like this should contact local police, and can also file a complaint on the FBI website, call the Federal Trade Commission, change all passwords, call banks and activate a credit freeze, call insurance providers and seek advice from personal attorneys and accountants.