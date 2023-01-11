Bassett Healthcare welcomes new K-9 unit team members

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday the expansion of its K-9 security program.
This past fall, the team welcomed Coal, a bicolor German Shepherd, and his partner, Ryan Salisbury. Another unit will also join the health system over the winter.
“We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Clark for her generosity. Over the past few years, Bassett’s K-9 program has been very successful. We are so proud of the important work our K-9 unit and Security personnel do every day to keep our patients, visitors, and staff members safe,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president & CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network said.
Bassett’s Security Department has more than 60 security officers at five hospitals and over two dozen regional health centers. The department responds to emergencies and works with area law enforcement when needed.