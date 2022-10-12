Bassett Healthcare will receive funding to make improvements

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), New York State Director for Rural Development, Brian Murray announced, Wednesday that the USDA is awarding more than $13 million in grants across rural New York and Bassett is on the list.
Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, N.Y. will be receiving $229,071 in funding. This is part of a national announcement where USDA Rural Development, under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small, announced $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in 208 rural health care organizations and expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam.
“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity for the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities. That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to making sure that people who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care and dental care.” Murray said.
The investments will be used for projects such as helping to implement tele-health and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies.