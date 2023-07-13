Bassett Medical Center Received Award for its Cancer Patient Assistance Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center received the Health and Wellness Award.
The $5,000 award, which was presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, will support the Bob Simon and Loretta Anagnost Cancer Patient Assistance Program.
The Patient Assistance Program "has helped thousands of patients who are battling cancer with prescription drug costs, lodging at the Hannah-Lee House, transportation, medical supplies such as wigs and colostomy bags, and various other expenses," a release stated.
The Health and Wellness Award is presented to programs that address health conditions or factors that are linked to health disparities.