Bassett Medical Center receives certification as Primary Stroke Center

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center announced Thursday, it has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association's, Heart Check for certification as a Primary Stroke Center.
The certification recognizes hospitals that meet exacting standards which support elements that help achieve lasting success, which improves outcomes for patients.
Bassett had to undergo an on-site review. During which, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related standards they must meet. On-site observations and interviews were also conducted.
“With stroke as the fifth leading cause of death in the US, providing the highest standards of stroke care to our rural communities is absolutely essential. We are honored to receive this certification recognizing our commitment to our patients. Congratulations to every member of our dedicated and tireless stroke care team,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president & CEO of Basset Healthcare Network, said.
In 2022, Bassett also received the American Heart Association's, Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus achievement.