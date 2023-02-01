Bassett Medical Center welcomes 10 Columbia students for clinical education

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center announced Wednesday that 10 students comprising the Columbia-Bassett Medical School Program Class of 2025, will be coming to the center for the clinical portion of their education.
Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons has had a partnership with Bassett since 1947. They expanded this experience by establishing the Columbia-Bassett Medical School Program, which welcomed its first class in 2012.
“We are excited to welcome the exceptional students of the Columbia-Bassett Program Class of 2025. They will help create the future of healthcare. We are proud that Bassett, a leader in rural health, is where they will gain invaluable clinical experience. I hope you will take a moment to learn about each of them and welcome them to our community,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, President & CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network said.
The first year and a half of the curriculum takes place in New York City in pre-clinical studies, the second phase, which takes two and a half years, is based in Cooperstown. Students who come to Bassett have a required one-year experience followed by a year and a half of electives and an area of concentration.