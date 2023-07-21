 Skip to main content
Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Remsen—4 Cats and 3 Dogs Exposed

REMSEN, N.Y. -- On the heels of a rabid bobcat in Central New York, a bat in Remsen tested positive for rabies. 

"The bat was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on July 19, 2023 and positive results were reported on July 20, 2023," the Oneida County Health Department said. 

The department also said that four cats and three dogs were exposed to the bat. They did receive rabies vaccine boosters. 

"Three of these pets will be on a six-month quarantine as they were not up to date with rabies vaccinations," the health department said. 

Does your pet need to be updated on rabies shots? There's more information below on rabies clinics from the health department. 

