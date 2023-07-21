Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Remsen—4 Cats and 3 Dogs Exposed

REMSEN, N.Y. -- On the heels of a rabid bobcat in Central New York, a bat in Remsen tested positive for rabies.

"The bat was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on July 19, 2023 and positive results were reported on July 20, 2023," the Oneida County Health Department said.

The department also said that four cats and three dogs were exposed to the bat. They did receive rabies vaccine boosters.

"Three of these pets will be on a six-month quarantine as they were not up to date with rabies vaccinations," the health department said.

More from the OC Health Department: "Most bats do not have rabies; however, they are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the United States. Bats can sometimes enter homes through cracks or small holes. It is important to bat proof your home to prevent them from entering. Bat bites or scratches can be undetectable, and it is possible to be exposed without knowing. If you find one in your home, you should try to safely capture it so it can be tested and contact the health department for guidance. For helpful tips on how to protect yourself and your home from rabies and bats, visit https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/animals/bats/index.html. Signs of rabies include: Animal acting strangely.

Animal acting mad.

Animal acting shy.

Animal getting unusually close.

Drooling or foaming from the mouth. If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help."

Does your pet need to be updated on rabies shots? There's more information below on rabies clinics from the health department.

More on Rabies Clinics from OC Health Department: "The Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations. The following rabies vaccination clinics have been scheduled: July 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage

August 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Kennedy Arena

October 19, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices Appointments are required for the clinics. For more information on rabies prevention, or to make an appointment for an upcoming rabies vaccination clinic, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our web site at ocgov.net/rabies."