BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. -- The 9th annual Believe 271 5K Run/Walk was held this morning at the Bridgewater Town Municipal Building.
The Believe 271 Foundation, Inc. was formed in March of 2014 and has been helping provide financial assistance to volunteer firefighters and ladies auxiliaries stricken with cancer and life-threatening illness since.
This year's Believe 271 5K Run/Walk had 97 participants supporting the McClave family.
Peter McClave is a volunteer firefighter for Bridgewater Fire Company and his wife Amy McClave was recently diagnosed with Appendiceal cancer in May.
Appendiceal cancer is one of the most rare cancers in the United States, as it is thought to affect about one or two people per 1 million per year according to the National Cancer Institute.
Each year, the Believe 271 5K Run/Walk event helps a family in need and this year, the event was to "support one of our own."
Christy DeKing is an event coordinator for both the Believe 271 Foundation and the Bridgewater Fire Company.
DeKing said that the McClave family will be receiving all of the proceeds from the event, which includes the $25 registration fee from all 97 participants.
Amy McClave said she is truly blessed and humbled to have the support system from her family, friends, the Bridgewater Fire Company and the Believe 271 Foundation.
After participating in the walk as she has for many years, McClave made it a point to recognize the importance of health screenings and encourages everyone to be checked regularly because you never know what can be found in a simple routine checkup.
McClave's sister-in-law was also diagnosed with this rare form of cancer a year ago, which is another reason why she wants to spread awareness of the disease.
For her health, McClave said after two surgeries she is doing good right now and is keeping an upbeat mood as she is being closely monitored.
The main goal of the Believe 271 Foundation is to make sure "no one fights alone" in their battle against cancer.