Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters

CLINTON, NY - The 9th annual Believe 271 Golf Tournament was held at the Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton Sunday.
The tournament was renamed the Believe 271 Robert LeBuis Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Believe 271's past treasurer who passed away last July 31, 2021.
Following a dedication and blessing of fire helmets, over 140 golfers took to the course, teeing off for a good cause.
Money raised from the tournament will be used for volunteer firefighters in Herkimer and Oneida County that have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses like cancer.
"This is truly the showing of the brotherhood of the fire service,” said Believe 271 vice president, Fred Sherman.
“When these people show up here to show their support, that’s what it’s all about. They’re all true believers in Believe 271."
Later in the evening a “golf balls from heaven” golf ball drop was held at the course. All proceeds from the drop will go to Maynard firefighter Tom Phelps, who is battling stage 4 cancer.