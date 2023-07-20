Believe 271 Run and Walk this Saturday

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. -- The 9th-annual Believe 271 Run and Walk takes place this Saturday at the Bridgewater Town Municipal Building.
Registration is the morning of the run and walk and there's packet pickup.
The event has an entry fee of $25, and this year, all proceeds will be donated to the McClave family.
"This year, we are going with the Believe 271 mission and helping one of our own within the Bridgewater Fire Department—the McClave family," the organization said.
Registration is from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m.
The Bridgewater Town Municipal Building is located at 404 State Rt. 8.
