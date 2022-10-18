Better cyber protection provided for those using the NYS unemployment insurance system

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Labor announced Tuesday, a new multi-factor authentication (MFA) initiative is now being used throughout the unemployment insurance (UI) system, to provide better cyber protection.
MFA is a security technology that requires multiple methods of authentication, such as a code sent via text message or as a push notification on a mobile app.
This new security will help ensure that UI data and information won’t be stolen by criminals looking to defraud the system.
“Protecting New Yorkers’ sensitive information remains our top priority. Our new multi-factor authentication is the best possible technology to secure our UI system against breaches. This new measure enhances our ongoing effort to safeguard this critical lifeline to support New Yorkers during their time of need,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon said.
All users are now prompted to set up MFA when using the NY.gov Unemployment Services portal. Additional information is available on the NYSDOL MFA webpage.