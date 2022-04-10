Beyond Reality brings VR to life inside Sangertown Square

NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - Three men who bonded through video games in their high school days, have invited people in the Central New York and Mohawk Valley region, to bond through virtual reality at their brick and mortar storefront inside Sangertown Square in New Hartford.
Blake Arcuri, co-owner of Beyond Reality said, "It started with us trying the games elsewhere. We figured this would be huge for the Utica and New Hartford area."
Their space is a draw to bring people to Sangertown Square, but the mall also provides foot traffic to find its way into their space.
"We knew brick and mortar was the way to go," Arcuri said. "The mall was going to be our best spot to open the store due to its foot traffic."
At first glance, it looks like two empty rooms and a lounge. It's what happens after you put on the headset in those rooms that brings them to life.
Co-owner of Beyond Reality Steven Shaver tells us, "When you put the headsets on you're in a completely different environment."
The headsets connect invisibly to the routers on the ceiling, which then connects to the servers in the back, which is where the owners can manage the games, and provide assistance if the players are having a tough time.
The Escape Rooms can be challenging, but there are options for novices and kids as young as ten years old.
"The Laser Bots is for ten and above," Shaver said. "It's a little bit less of an escape room and more of an action game, fighting robots and lasers and deflecting stuff."
The "plank" in the front of the store is sort of a crash course, literally, in Virtual Reality. It looks like a board with foam floor around it without the headset on.
With the headset, you virtually get on an elevator, step out onto a plank, which appears through the headset, to be on the top of a building, and you walk the plank!
No matter the patron's level of commitment, Beyond Reality brings fun, and possibilities for the seemingly impossible.
"It's a good way to team build with your friends and do something you can't do in this reality," Co-owner James Costello said.
Judging from the crowds in front of the store over the weekend, and the initial excitement on social media, it would seem that an escape from reality could prove to be just what the doctor ordered for many.
Costello said, "We posted on social media and without boosting or anything and we got over 35k hits on one post. That's big especially for a couple kids from this area."
For the three co-owners of Beyond Reality, the reality of their work coming to fruition means they can do what many of us can only dream of: make their fun their work!
"We all have our 9-5's, so it's nice to have something to come to that, yeah, we're here to work, but is it working if you're having fun?" Costello said.