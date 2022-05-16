 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT
FOR ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND
NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Boonville to near Brookfield to near Pittsfield,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield,
Floyd, Whitesboro and New York Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHENANGO              DELAWARE
MADISON               ONEIDA                OTSEGO
SULLIVAN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

LACKAWANNA            PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, DELHI, HALLSTEAD,
HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, ROME, SCRANTON, UTICA, AND WALTON.

Biden approves plan to redeploy US troops to Somalia

U.S. Army soldiers deployed with U.S. Army Forces Africa stand with Somali National Army soldiers in May 2017, in Mogadishu, Somalia. President Joe Biden has approved a request by the Pentagon to redeploy US troops to Somalia.

 Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers/U.S. Air Force

President Joe Biden has approved a request by the Pentagon to redeploy US troops to Somalia in an effort to counter the terrorist group al-Shabaab, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The move reverses a decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw all US troops from the country in 2020.

The US will reposition US forces in east Africa and move to restore a US military presence in Somalia in consultation with the Somali government, the official told reporters on Monday. The official said "under 500" troops will be sent back into the country but declined to provide a precise number. He emphasized, however, that the Pentagon "will not be restoring the full contingent of operators present in Somalia before" the previous administration's withdrawal, which was about 750 military personnel.

The official described the Trump administration's withdrawal as "abrupt and sudden," and said that al-Shabaab "has unfortunately only grown stronger" since then.

"We have seen, regrettably, clear evidence that al Shabaab has the intent and capability to target Americans," the official said, noting that the group had killed over a dozen Americans in east Africa in recent years, including three at a US military base in Kenya in early 2020.

Trump's decision in December 2020 to withdraw the US personnel from Somalia was part of a broader effort in the waning days of his administration to pull back US involvement in global conflicts, including in Afghanistan and Iraq. But the Biden administration believes that al-Shabaab remains "a notable priority given the threat it poses," and that a "persistent" US presence there will be necessary to counter the group.

"This is a step that rationalizes what was essentially an irrational arrangement that we inherited," the official said, referring to the Trump administration decision. "It was irrational because it created unnecessary and elevated risk to US forces as they moved in and out of the country on a rotational basis, and it gave us less pay-off for incurring that risk because it disrupted their efficacy and consistency of their work with partners."

The official would not confirm whether Biden had authorized targeted strikes against specific al Shabaab leaders, but said that a US military presence is "not the only component" of the US' counterterrorism strategy in Somalia.

