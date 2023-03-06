Big East Camping and Outdoor Sports Show set for Friday and Saturday at the Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. -- AmeriCU Credit Union will present it's 30th annual Big East Camping and Outdoor Sports Show on Friday and Saturday at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.
The show is intended for those who love outdoor activities like camping, fishing, boating, hiking and more. There will be much to enjoy at the event, including the Beast of the East Archery tournament where there will be a minimum $500 cash payout and custom trophies given. The Big East Gear Grab Giveaway will hand out prizes every hour, the fish pond will be back and there will be kids casting contest on Saturday. The NY State Big Buck Club will offer free head scoring as well. Multiple boating and RV dealers will be on site as well as other vendors including fishing guides, leather goods, campgrounds, outdoor gear and much more.
Admission to the event is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and older) as well as first responders and $3 for children ages 6-12. For more information about the event, click here.