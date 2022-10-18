Bike and sewing machine collection in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, is having a used bike and sewing machine collection on Oct. 29.
Anyone with a bicycle in repairable condition or portable sewing machine in working condition is urged to drop off along will a suggested donation to cover the shipping charges. All cash and material donations are fully deductible and a receipt will be provided at the time of donation.
Pedal for Progress/Sewing Peace collects between 3 and 5 thousand items annually and ships the material to those in need, overseas. More than 160 thousand bicycles and more than 5 thousand sewing machines have been given to individuals in developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe.
The charity asks that no disassembled bikes or bikes for parts are accepted. The drop off location is at the Otsego ReUse Center in Oneonta. For more detailed information about the charity you can visit their website.