Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer.
Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
No injuries were reported but officials say the small boat had capsized leaving them stuck.
Frankfort emergency officials immediately called for assistance from the Schuyler Fire Department and a boat from the Ilion Fire Department.
Crews were able to retrieve and bring the family and their boat back to shore.